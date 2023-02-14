If the regional vote had been political. The data

The analysis of Alessandro Amadori, pollster and political scientist

The important electoral round in February has just ended and the outcome of the vote is clear: in fact, the centre-right has clearly established itself, with the reconfirmation of the governor Attilio Fontana in Lombardy and the conquest of the Lazio Region by the newly elected Francesco Rocca.

As we know, it is always a bit risky to extrapolate the results of a local vote (even if macro-local as in the case of two large regions) to hypothesize a possible national result; but if, accepting the limits of such an operation, we tried to do it, what (hypothetical) results would we obtain? In other words, based on how voters expressed themselves on February 12 and 13, if we had voted (or voted tomorrow) on a national basis, what percentages would the main parties have today? With the collaboration of Virginia Tomassini, a brilliant graduate student in political science, who prepared the data processing, I tried to do the exercise in question, and the results obtained are as follows.

On the basis of the 2023 regional vote, today the Brothers of Italy would confirm the 26 percent obtained in September 2022. The League, on the other hand, would rise from 9% of the policies to around 12%.. Forza Italia would record a slight consolidation, from 8% to 8.4%. The centre-right as a whole would settle (in growth) at 46.4%.

centre-left, the Democratic Party would also strengthen, going from 19% to 21%. Left and Greens would remain stable between 3% and 4%, while there would be a weakening of +Europe. Overall, the centre-left would obtain around 26% of the votes, confirming its macro-niche.

As far as the Five Star Movement is concerned, if the regional vote were projected on a national scale, Giuseppe Conte’s party would go down about 15.4% to 9%. (but the M5S is affected by strong changes passing from one electoral level to another, so this data must be taken with extreme caution). Finally, a significant downsizing would also take place for the “third pole” of Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda, which would not go beyond about 5%..

Ultimately, the regional vote interpreted in a national key (with all the necessary precautions) suggests a consolidation of the center-right alliance, within which a moderate rebalancing took place between the main party (FdI) and the other two parties, the League (recovering) and FI (which maintains the positions). Center-left (alignment that does not grow) the Democratic Party is strengthened, to the detriment of minor allies. The other two “poles”, M5S and the Renzi-Calenda alliance, are retreating due to a greater polarization of the vote which penalizes centrist formations by definition. Is it just a risky interpretation, or the anticipation of a new factual reality? We will find out by following the next electoral rounds.

