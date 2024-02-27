Sardinia elections, the alliance between Meloni and Salvini falters after the Truzzu flop

The defeat of the center-right in Sardinia caused a rift between the allies. The free-for-all was immediately evident in the afternoon yesterday, when the final results had not yet been communicated. Salvini he let slip a “it really doesn't work that way” and abandoned the Cdm in advance. But also Forza Italiaby voice of Gasparri she went out of her way saying “maybe the candidate wasn't the right one“. In turn Melons he took it out on the poor support in terms of votes of the League. The cartoon of Giannelli in today's Il Corriere della Sera is emblematic and perfectly captures what is happening.

Georgie Melonslocated in the area of Cagliarialmost in defense of his candidate Truzzuit seems like pushing into the depths of the sea from Salvinivisibly angry at the rejection of Solinas who was his chosen candidate. AND Tajani? The newly reappointed secretary of Forza Italia he seems to remain halfway, on one side his hand is also stretched out towards one pushed downwards of the prime minister but on the other there is no badness which is depicted on Salvini's face. A middle ground, in short.