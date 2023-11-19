Trentino, Melonians furious with the Northern League. It will be “revenge”





The centre-right government is grappling with the earthquake in Trentino, where the Brothers of Italy remained outside the council after the re-elected president Maurizio Fugatti he did not give Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party the vice-presidency of the Autonomous Province. At FdI there is a lot of anger. A Melonian source tells ad Affaritaliani.it: “The agreement before the vote was the ticket with Francesca Gerosa as vice-president, that we would have liked to nominate her instead of Fugatti. Then we accepted, trusting the League. And then they cheated us.” From FdI they assure that “the government for Trentino will not fall“, but certainly the tension will rise and Meloni will find a way to take revenge against the Northern League.

The other twist is the stop of FdI a Christian Solinas in Sardinia. At this point the League will discharge the outgoing president, who is part of the Sardinian Action Party allied with the Northern League, and in Sardinia a member of the Brothers of Italy will be nominated by the centre-right. In exchange, however, the League – according to what Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal – asks the presidency of Basilicata, where the regional elections, as in Sardinia, will be at the beginning of next year. Salvini is focusing on the former senator Pasquale Pepe, Salvini’s current collaborator at Palazzo Chigi, therefore in the role of deputy prime minister. Which is why last Friday the secretary of the League sent the minister Roberto Calderoli and the group leaders Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo to Potenza, precisely to prepare Pepe’s candidacy.

