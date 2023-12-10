Elections, Salvini undermines the coalition's bridges. Bergamo is hostage of Pavia

From the regions to the municipalities up to the European elections, Salvini puts the balance of the coalition in serious difficulty. And it is curious that a minister who i bridges should build them, is doing everything to demolish them, risking blowing up the coalition both at a local level and in Europe, where the secretary of the Northern League would like to ally himself with the European far right, the one that when faced with the relocation of immigrants, turns the other way, leaving Salvini alone to take it out on Macron or ugly Germany it is bad. Returning to Italian issues, in view of the regional and municipal elections, the secretary of the Northern League is putting his foot down wanting to re-nominate its outgoing governors, but this does not go well with its allies who instead would like to mix up the cards a bit.

In Lombardy the “object” of the dispute is Paviathis is where the funnel that is also blocking the mayor's official status must be found Bergamo with Pezzotta (civic candidate by FdI) at the limit of patience and the three names mentioned by Forza Italia (Ceci, Gallone, Safiotti), increasingly stunned by an embarrassing stalemate.

