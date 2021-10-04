After the vote for the elections in Rome 2021, “what I fear most has always been abstention. When there is, it means that people must be pampered more, we need to go to people more, we will continue to go around the squares to look for to intercept as much consent as possible to make our projects known in detail and how we intend to carry them out “. The center-right candidate for mayor said this in the electoral committee, Enrico Michetti. “I appeal to all the citizens of Rome, you have to get them passionate with the program – he said -. We hope to have the opportunity to talk about the projects. I never believed in the palace games”.

“In two months, with August in the middle, we made an extraordinary election campaign” for the elections of Rome 2021 “, we managed to reach almost all the territories of Rome. Time was short but the significant data, we are in the lead”. , has explained.

“For a city that has citizens who have been waiting for answers on amnesties for 36 years, I believe that the first answer to be given is on the machine – he said -. The bureaucracy only governs it if you know it and local authorities are a degree course not of five but twenty years old. The center-right cares about the administrative machine of 50 thousand souls and if that does not move, the qualifications are not issued, the citizen’s right to do something true is that today we live in a motionless city in front of holes , urban hygiene, the care of school complexes, the maintenance of green spaces. Many people who do not know a car can change and if you do not know it you do not manage it “.

“In the second round – continues Michetti – there are two of us but I also want to thank all my fellow opponents because everyone has spent their time in the interest of the city. Today we are in the lead and it means that compared to the others our project was considered the best. And I am pleased that there has been an overwhelming consensus in the squares “.

“We aim to have a quality management class – continued Michetti -. I am very satisfied with this electoral campaign and with the whole team that made me feel great affection”.