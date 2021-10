After the vote on the elections in Rome, “Letta says that our paths will have to converge? I don’t know, I’m confused. Until yesterday, the Democratic Party said that I was on the right, I didn’t understand … I will hear Letta, who is a friend, and I’ll explain well when I’m right and when I’m left “. So to the Adnkronos the leader of Action Carlo Calenda, who has just left the electoral committee of Viale Trastevere.