The interpretation of the results in the Catalan elections depends on whether the independence bloc

(Junts per Catalunya, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya and the CUP) achieves a new absolute majority in the Catalan Parliament or remains in a minority in front of the constitutionalist formations (PSC, Popular Party, Citizens Y Vox).

Based on the results of 14-F, there could be four types of government and a way forward. The first would be a reissue of the independence pact that would be headed by Pere Aragonès (ERC) or Laura Borràs. (JxCat). The second option is a left tripartite formed by Esquerra, PSC and En Comú Podem, with Aragonés or the socialist Salvador Illa as president. Third, there could be a minority Republican Esquerra agreement with external support from the PSC. And, finally, there would be the unlikely scenario that the constitutionalist parties would unite to make Illa president if the results of these Catalan elections give them the necessary parliamentarians. There would be a fifth possibility if none of the previous four were to bear fruit: that the results of the Catalan elections did not yield any viable majority and it would be necessary to return to the polls in the coming months.

At the moment, no candidate with the possibility of governing has made a move pending what the

14-F elections. Esquerra and PSC have assured that they will not govern together. But the hour of the pacts will come with the results of the Catalan elections already in hand. Then it will be the time for alliances to elect the next president of the Generalitat of Catalonia and find out if voters have opted for the independence path, for the constitutionalist path or for a mixed coalition between the leftist formations.