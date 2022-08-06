Elections, Renzi: “No to alliance with FI, it hit Draghi”

“We cannot be together with Forza Italia not only for the past but also for the present. Draghi went home because of Conte’s action but also because of the distrust of Salvini and Berlusconi. And this is enough to say that he made a claomorous mistake “: this is stated by Matteo Renzi in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

For the leader of Iv “we need a great third pole capable of achieving a great result” because “the only way to stop the black tsunami is a moderate and reformist vote” in defense of the Draghi agenda. “If we take the 5% we will work to keep this prime minister, who is the pride of Italy and who has been sent home by populists and reformists,” she assured.

Renzi also dwelt on the failure of the Democratic Party to open an alliance with Italy alive. “I think the reason why Letta talked to everyone except us is linked to small personal vendettas for the events of the past”, he explained, alluding to the relay at Palazzo Chigi. “A coalition that brings together totally different stories cannot be explained which starts from a veto to one and only one political force. Evidently Enrico thought he hurt us in saying: ‘Everyone, but not Italy alive’ “.

“Seeing how things went I will never stop thanking him”, added the former premier, “he gave us back a political space and the indecent ballet of these hours of the center-left strengthens me in the project not to participate in fake and false coalitions . We will run alone, talking about inflation, war, energy, culture. And we will conduct an electoral campaign in the name of courage and consistency … “.

