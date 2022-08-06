ELECTIONS: READ, ‘ALARM LAUNCH, WITH VICTORY RIGHT CONSTITUTION AT RISK’

“What we present here today is not a government agreement, because the things that have divided us in the past months remain so, it would not be serious if I talked about a government agreement. I am talking about something else, and it is related to the “emergency that is not yet talked about. The torsion imposed by the electoral law in force in a majority sense, can lead the united right to take the majority of 2/3 of the Parliament, even if it does not have an absolute majority”.

The secretary of the Pd Enrico said so Read, in the joint press conference with the spokesman of Europa Verde, Angelo Bonelli, and the secretary of Si, Nicola Fratoianni, in progress at the Nazareno. “I launch this alarm and repeat it: with the right taking 40% of the votes and all the other parties divided, this 40% can lead to 66% of Parliament. When we say that the Constitution is at risk, I say it. for this reason. These electoral agreements are in defense of the Constitution, I cannot think that our Constitution can be reformed, alone, by Salvini and Meloni. As secretary of the Democratic Party I will do everything possible to offer an alternative “, concluded Read.

ELECTIONS: FRATOIANNI-BONELLI, FROM SI-VERDI OK TO UNDERSTANDING WITH PD

“Green Europe and the Italian Left with the meetings of their respective governing bodies have decided to build an electoral agreement with the Democratic Party because we consider the reasons for defending the Constitution, environmental and social justice a priority in this delicate moment for the future of our country what a need for maximum responsibility. With this spirit and awareness we are preparing to meet the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta “. So Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni in a joint note.

Read fixed a meeting with Bonelli and Fratoianni, but it is a clash within the Italian Left

“We continue to work for a broader and more plural coalition. We want to confirm the agreement with Action and Più Europa. And in the evening the secretary Letta will meet Bonelli and Fratoianni. The intention is to close the whole picture by tomorrow. Time is running out. “So according to sources from the Nazarene on Saturday morning, but the game would not be over yet. According to Repubblica, a clash is taking place within the Italian Left. If the Greens have already said yes to Letta, Fratoianni’s is still In doubt. Today the assembly of the Italian Left, then a vote of delegates and members on the alliance with dem and Action. The leader will try to confirm the majority. Conte continues to press.

Repubblica writes: “The national secretary Nicola Fratoianni will ask for the reconfirmation of the mandate: to deal with Enrico Letta, despite the pact with Action which is seen as smoke in the eyes, despite the attempt to have Pd and M5S mended up and failed. On Monday, at the end of the long internal confrontation with the (suffered) blessing of Nichi Vendola and Luciana Castellina, considered the noble father and mother of Si, Fratoianni had won 65 percent of favorable votes “.

But as Repubblica continues “the Tuscan Serena Pillozzi of the national secretariat that” being in opposition to the Draghi government was a position that rewarded and revitalized us, now we are told that a technical agreement is being made based on the agenda of that government. This is a tsunami for our community. “So?” We slipped into a weird alchemy, if we had to look at the programs, the M5S one is closer to our themes ». And it is no coincidence that Conte and his team continued to send messages to many parliamentarians from Yes yesterday to blow up the alliance with the Democratic Party “.

Read fishing at Confindustria

Meanwhile, according to the Fatto Quotidiano, Enrico Letta goes hunting at Confindustria. According to reports from the Fatto Quotidiano “the Democratic Party would have offered a candidacy in the next elections to the president of Confindustria Campania, the 50-year-old Luigi Traettino and a similar offer would have been made to Oreste Vigorito, president of Confindustria Benevento and president of Benevento calcio. The first would be considering the proposal even if, according to the fact, he would like more guarantees of election perhaps in the proportional list while the Democratic Party imagines him as an excellent candidate to win a single-member constituency. With the second, the discussion would be closed but in these cases “, concludes Il Fatto.

