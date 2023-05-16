Special Counsel John Durham concluded that the FBI should not have launched an investigation into the alleged link between former US President Donald Trump’s (2017-2021) campaign and Russia in the 2016 election, in a report published on Monday. (15) after a four-year investigation.

In the more than 300-page report, Durham said the FBI used “uncorroborated, unprocessed and unanalyzed” intelligence to launch investigations into Trump’s campaign staff and possible ties to Russia.

Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr during Trump’s tenure to examine the federal agency’s previous investigation into alleged ties between the Republican’s election team and Russia.

The special counsel argues that, after reviewing the FBI investigation and other intelligence activities, he concluded that “the Department (of Justice) and the FBI failed to comply with their mission of strict adherence to the law with respect to certain events and activities described in this report.” .

Durham highlights in the text that FBI officials demonstrated “a serious lack” of analytical rigor in dealing with the information received, especially that related to individuals and entities with political affiliations.

In short, the FBI’s handling of several important aspects of this case was “severely deficient,” according to the special prosecutor, who found that this failure to fulfill its responsibility to the public caused “severe damage” to the reputation of the agency.

At the time, Barr opened that investigation after Trump’s insistence that his campaign had been the subject of snooping before the 2016 election by US intelligence on orders from then-President Barack Obama.

In this way, the Justice Department investigated itself, since the alleged spying would have been carried out by the FBI, an agency that Trump has been very critical of since he came to power.

With this inquiry, Trump intended to get to the root that gave rise to the investigation into the so-called “Russian plot” led by Robert Mueller, which tormented him during the first two years of his term and which ended in March 2019 with the conclusion that neither he nor none of his entourage worked with the Kremlin to win the 2016 election.

After the publication of the report, Trump’s reaction was not long in coming and, in a message on his social network, Truth, the former president said that Americans were “misled”.

“After an extensive investigation, Special Counsel John Durham concludes that the FBI should never have launched the Trump-Russia investigation! In other words, the American public was misled, as it is now being misled by those who don’t want to see the greatness of the America!” he said.

In a statement, the FBI said Monday that its leadership “has already implemented dozens of longstanding corrective actions” in response to the behaviors reported by Durham.

The note adds that if “these reforms” were in place in 2016, “the errors” identified in the report could have been avoided.

Since Republicans regained majority control of the US House of Representatives in last November’s presidential midterm elections, legislative investigations have been opened into what Trump and supporters allege is manipulation by federal agencies, such as the FBI, to serve political purposes.