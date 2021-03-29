Monday, March 29, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Elections Postponement of municipal elections confirmed: two-week advance voting begins on May 26, election day on June 13

by admin
March 29, 2021
in World
0

Candidate applications can be submitted or changed until May 4th.

Ministry of Justice confirmed on Monday the postponement of municipal elections and new election-related schedules when the 2021 Municipal Elections Postponement Act came into force.

Municipal elections will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Originally scheduled for April 18th the election was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic, as a majority of party secretaries consider it a safer time.

Relevant law was approved by Parliament last Friday.

Municipal elections the actual election day is June 13th. The advance voting time is now longer than normal, two weeks in Finland, ie from 26 May to 8 June. Municipalities have been subsidized for the additional costs of extending advance voting.

Abroad, advance voting is from 2 to 5 June.

Candidate applications for municipal elections previously submitted to the Central Electoral Committees are still valid. Applications can be changed and new applications submitted until May 4th.

.
#Elections #Postponement #municipal #elections #confirmed #twoweek #advance #voting #begins #election #day #June

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The Supreme Court confirms that the Barcelona Court will judge the Neymar 2 case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.