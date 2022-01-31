THE Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s socialists obtained an absolute majority in the general elections that took place yesterday in Portugalconquering 117 seats out of 230 in Parliament against the 108 won in the 2019 elections. A surprising result for the center-left party, which in the polls had lost support, but which now allows Costa to clean up with a strong mandate. Strong turnout.

” Absolute majority does not mean absolute power. It does not mean ruling alone. It is a greater responsibility and it means governing with and for all PortugueseCosta said in the victory speech. The center-right Social Democrats were the second most voted, while the far right Chega is the third parliamentary force.