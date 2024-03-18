Sardinia with the victory of Alessandra Todde (net of twists in the control of the minutes) will remain an isolated case





You run to lose. There are no doubts within the Democratic Party both regarding the Basilicata (regional elections on 21 April) both with regards to Piedmont (to vote together with the European elections on 8-9 June). In the end the Dems and the 5 Stars closed the makeshift agreement on the name of Piero Marrese as a common candidate for Basilicata after the sensational withdrawal of Domenico Lacerenza. The result was to scare away Carlo Calenda's Action who announced that he will support Vito Bardi, outgoing governor of the centre-right (Forza Italia).

It's the same thing Carlo Calenda he will do it in Piedmont where in June, even if it is not yet official, he will support the blue team Alberto Cirio, outgoing president reconfirmed by the government majority. Among the Dems, the explanation for what is happening is very simple: the concomitance or in any case the proximity of regional elections, which involve alliances, with those European where everyone runs alone, competing with the closest party as an electorate, it creates this crazy mayonnaise which hits and destroys the centre-left above all, demolishing the broad field already demolished by the voters in Abruzzo.

Calenda, but the same goes for Matteo Renzi, they will fight until the last vote to reach 4% and overcome the barrier at the European elections to obtain parliamentarians in Strasbourg and close agreements and alliances on candidates who are too distant from them politically, it scares the moderate electorate and penalizes them for the European elections. Here because Action, and almost certainly also Italia Viva, choose the centre-right or a solitary candidacy but not the alliance with the Democratic Party, regardless of the presence or absence of the 5 Stars in the coalition. And in fact in Piedmont the Democratic Party will not have the Five Star Movement with it.

The Dems have chosen Gianna Pentenero to challenge Cirio but – Dem sources explain – it was Chiara Appendino who opposed the agreement and convinced Giuseppe Conte to withdraw, now a national leader of the Movement, but who as mayor of Turin faced harsh opposition from the Democratic Party in the city council for five years and now he intends to somehow “take revenge”. An agreement with Action and Italia Viva is difficult in Piedmont, precisely due to the concomitance with the European Championships, and therefore in the Nazarene, making two calculations between confidential polls and political data, they take the defeat for granted both in Basilicata both in Piedmont. In short, the Sardinia with Alessandra Todde's victory (net of twists and turns in the control of the minutes) it will remain an isolated case.