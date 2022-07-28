Towards the elections / Interview with Gianluigi Paragone, Italexit

“We are preparing the electoral lists with many positive surprises and with many people who have joined our project. When we present the names you will be surprised”. She affirms it to Affaritaliani.it the leader of Italexit Gianluigi Paragone speaking of the elections of 25 September. “We will be present throughout Italy in both multi-member and single-member colleges”.

Goal exceed 3% to enter Parliament. Are you sure you can do it?“Yes, when you go into battle you do it to win and get a result, participating is not enough for me. I aim for a result of 4% upwards, and it is a result within our reach. The time for political revenge has come. I notice that someone in the Center-Right is ready to make strange promises like the abolition of the Green Pass or the vaccination obligation, too bad that the government voted for those measures causing suffering to many people. Many Italians received the letter from the Revenue Agency with the fine to pay and many others have been vaccinated even though they do not want it just to go to work and now they are sick. I remember the one who wore no euro sweatshirts and then ruled with Draghi in the name of Europe and NATO. Enough with the endless promises such as the Flat Tax, the no to vaccination obligation and the Green Pass. If the fines are arriving it is the fault of those cowards who voted for these measures “.

In short, it seems clear to me … no alliance with the center-right … “We go alone. We have broken the lies of the liars. They only have to apologize and it is not certain that they will have our forgiveness. I repeat, on September 25th our political revenge will be consummated”. Meloni, however, was in the opposition of Draghi … “He was in the opposition but now he is in the center-right. With the Brothers of Italy we have done some things together such as the motion of no confidence to Minister Speranza, but unfortunately we have not found the necessary signatures “.

Italexit alone against everyone … “Anyone who has strongly opposed can only present himself alone. We have nothing to do with the people who have harmed the Italians and who have told a lot of lies. We cannot forget that the prime minister said in a press conference that those who do not get vaccinated die and let others die, something unacceptable that cannot be forgotten. this premier – continues Paragone – had Mr. Speranza as Minister of Health, also supported by Lega and Forza Italia. Not to mention the minister Lamorgese that he refuses even to meet me. With their lies they frightened the country and put fear on the Italians. A false fear. Yesterday we remembered Professor Montagnier who had come precisely to an Italexit demonstration, courageously recognizing the spirit of our battles “.

Why didn’t you make an alliance with Sovereign and Popular Italy, of which Marcio Rizzo belongs, given that you think the same way on many issues? “For a very simple rule. Today the average of the polls gives us 3%, some 4, and we are at the beginning of the electoral race. Should I make my symbol disappear, which at least already gives us 3% today? I didn’t write stupid on my forehead. The best thing is that everyone runs alone and weighs his consent. I wish all the best to the friends of Sovereign and Popular Italy, the opponents for me are not them. Better to diversify. The important thing will be to be compact after the opposition benches, whoever goes to the government. In any case, the next executive will necessarily have to be in continuity with Draghi and with what has been done so far “. And finally the lunge.”They are doing everything to get the anti-system forces out of the elections, they have an anti-democracy that is really scary. The President of the Republic and the Minister of the Interior are not saying anything about the collection of signatures in August. Let’s talk, show that we live in democracy and not in their technocratic dictatorship. Some parties cannot be denied to play the game, for me this is not democracy “, concludes the leader of Italexit.

