The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, took a new step towards remaining in power by making his candidacy official before the National Electoral Council (CNE), in elections marked by the blockade of the main base opposing his regime, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD). ), which initially had María Corina Machado as a candidate, but, due to her disqualification, presented Coria Yoris, who was also barred from registering.

The main coalition denounced at the close of the nomination period for the July elections, at midnight this Monday (25), that the electoral authority prevented the candidate from registering by denying him access to its system.

“We inform national public opinion and the world that we have been working all day, meeting in permanent session, to try to exercise our constitutional right to nominate our candidate and it has not been possible. They didn't allow us to access the application system. We want to record this historic outrage”, said the general secretary of the PUD, Omar Barboza, in a video released by the opposition base.

The coalition asked the CNE for a justification for the blockade and extension of the deadline for another three days, in order to “remedy the violations of fact and law that occurred in the process”, however the electoral body did not comment on the reasons for the impediment , nor commented on the PUD's request to extend the registration period.

University professor Corina Yoris, appointed to replace Machado at the polls after his 15-year disqualification from holding public office, has never worked in the public sector and her name did not have any objections in the Venezuelan electoral authority database.

In the months leading up to the country's electoral race, dictator Maduro intensified the persecution of his opponents, carrying out mass arrests for alleged “conspiracies” against him.

According to the Chavista leader, the broader opposition to his regime is a “piece in the game” of the United States to “take over” the South American country, as he stated this Monday. Hugo Chávez's successor will run for a third term in the position, which he has held since 2013, after the death of the former dictator.