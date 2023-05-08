People walk in front of electoral propaganda posters for Constitutional councillors. ELVIS GONZALEZ (EFE)

Chile has elected the 51 people who will form part of the Constitutional Council, the body in charge of drafting the proposal for a new Constitution and which will work on the basis of a text prepared by a commission of experts. The 25 men and 25 women who managed to prevail in the elections must start their work on June 7, to close it in five more months.

The big surprise on election day was given by the Republican Party, which managed to elect 22 representatives from its list. Further behind was the pro-government Unit for Chile, which added 17 directors, far from the 21 needed to gain control of the drafting body. The traditional right, enrolled in the Chile Seguro pact, reached 11 seats. The center-left of Todo por Chile and the populist Partido de la Gente, meanwhile, did not win seats. To all of them was added the Mapuche representative Alihuén Antileo, who with more than 150,000 votes managed to win the seat reserved for the original peoples, with which the 50 councilors will finally be 51.

The 51 elected constitutional councilors

Republican Party, far right

Diego Vargas Castillo, 22-year-old student, elected by Arica and Parinacota

Ninoska Payauna Vilca, 34-year-old English teacher, chosen by Tarapacá

Carlos Solar Barrios, 56-year-old doctor, elected by Antofagasta

Carmen Montoya Mayorga, 57-year-old commercial engineer, chosen by Antofagasta

Paul Sfeir Rubio, 70-year-old journalist, chosen by Atacama

Gloria Paredes Díaz, 57-year-old lawyer, chosen by Coquimbo

Antonio Barchiesi Chávez, 32-year-old lawyer, elected by Valparaíso

María López Porfiri, 35-year-old lawyer, elected by Valparaíso

Luis Silva Irarrázaval, 45-year-old lawyer, elected by the Metropolitan Region

Jorge Ossandón Spoerer, 38-year-old lawyer, elected by the Metropolitan Region

Sebastián Figueroa Melo, 39-year-old commercial engineer, chosen by O’Higgins

Ricardo Ortega, 71-year-old former commander-in-chief of the Chilean Air Force, chosen by Maule

Miguel Rojas Soto, 24-year-old public administrator, elected by Maule

María Gatica Gajardo, 60-year-old microentrepreneur, chosen by Maule

Cecilia Medina Meneses, 57, chosen by Ñuble

Isabel Spoerer, 51-year-old commercial engineer, chosen by Biobío

Aldo Sanhueza Cabrera, 31-year-old business engineer, chosen by Biobío

Héctor Urban Astete, 51-year-old farmer, chosen by La Araucanía

Mariela Fincheira Massardo, 39-year-old veterinary doctor, chosen by La Araucanía

Jorge de la Maza Schleyer, 46-year-old lawyer, chosen by Los Ríos

Beatriz Hevia Willer, 30-year-old lawyer, elected by Los Lagos

Claudia MacLean Bravo, 37-year-old industrial civil engineer, chosen by Magallanes

Unity for Chile, of the ruling party

Joselyn Ormeño Lee (Socialist Party), 44-year-old basic teacher, elected by Arica and Parinacota

Romina Ramos Rodríguez (Comunes), 36-year-old social worker, elected by Tarapacá

José González Pizarro (Democratic Revolution), 69-year-old history professor, elected by Antofagasta

Marcela Araya Sepúlveda (Socialist Party), 46-year-old engineer, elected by Atacama

Fernando Viveros Reyes (Communist Party), 41-year-old doctor and former councilor of Coquimbo, elected by Coquimbo

Aldo Valle Acevedo (Socialist Party), 67-year-old lawyer and former president of the Council of Rectors, elected by Valparaíso

María Pardo Vergara (Social Convergence), 34-year-old lawyer, elected by Valparaíso

Karen Araya Rojas (Communist Party), 43-year-old basic teacher, elected by the Metropolitan Region

Yerko Ljubetic Godoy (Social Convergence), 62-year-old lawyer and former Minister of Labor, elected by the Metropolitan Region

Miguel Littín Cucumides (Socialist Party), 80-year-old filmmaker, chosen by O’Higgins

Christian Suárez Crothers (Socialist Party), 64-year-old lawyer and former mayor of Maule, elected by Maule

Paloma Zúñiga Cerda (Democratic Revolution), 33-year-old architect, chosen by Biobío

Kinturán Melín Rapimán (Democratic Revolution), 28-year-old graduate in Legal Sciences, elected by La Araucanía

Alejandro Kohler Vargas (Socialist Party), 67-year-old electrical technician and former mayor of Panguipulli, elected by Los Ríos

Nancy Márquez González (Social Convergence), 43-year-old anthropologist, elected by Los Lagos

Julio Ñanco Antilef (Democratic Revolution), 45-year-old architect, chosen by Aysén

Jessica Bengoa Mayorga (Social Convergence), 43-year-old social worker, chosen by Magallanes

Chile Seguro, from the traditional right

Gonzalo Pinochet Abarca (Independent Democratic Union), 28-year-old Law graduate, elected by Coquimbo

Edmundo Eluchans Urenda (Independent Democratic Union), 73-year-old lawyer and former congressman, elected by Valparaíso

Gloria Hutt Hesse (Political Evolution), 68-year-old engineer and former Minister of Transportation, elected by the Metropolitan Region

Ivonne Mángelsdorff Galeb (National Renewal), 47-year-old lawyer and journalist, chosen by O’Higgins

María Jorquera Coria (Independent Democratic Union), 56-year-old social worker, chosen by Maule

Carolina Navarrete Rubio (Independent Democratic Union), 32-year-old lawyer, chosen by Ñuble

Germán Becker Alvear (National Renovation), 66-year-old engineer and former deputy, elected by La Araucanía

Arturo Phillips Dorr (Independent Democratic Union), 27-year-old lawyer, elected by La Araucanía

Lorena Gallardo Cárdenas (National Renovation), 44-year-old lawyer, elected by Los Ríos

Carlos Recondo Lavanderos (Independent Democratic Union), 68-year-old veterinary doctor and former deputy, elected by Los Lagos

Pilar Cuevas Mardones (National Renewal), 58-year-old former mayor of Aysén, elected by Aysén

Original towns