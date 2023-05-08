Chile has elected the 51 people who will form part of the Constitutional Council, the body in charge of drafting the proposal for a new Constitution and which will work on the basis of a text prepared by a commission of experts. The 25 men and 25 women who managed to prevail in the elections must start their work on June 7, to close it in five more months.
The big surprise on election day was given by the Republican Party, which managed to elect 22 representatives from its list. Further behind was the pro-government Unit for Chile, which added 17 directors, far from the 21 needed to gain control of the drafting body. The traditional right, enrolled in the Chile Seguro pact, reached 11 seats. The center-left of Todo por Chile and the populist Partido de la Gente, meanwhile, did not win seats. To all of them was added the Mapuche representative Alihuén Antileo, who with more than 150,000 votes managed to win the seat reserved for the original peoples, with which the 50 councilors will finally be 51.
The 51 elected constitutional councilors
Republican Party, far right
- Diego Vargas Castillo, 22-year-old student, elected by Arica and Parinacota
- Ninoska Payauna Vilca, 34-year-old English teacher, chosen by Tarapacá
- Carlos Solar Barrios, 56-year-old doctor, elected by Antofagasta
- Carmen Montoya Mayorga, 57-year-old commercial engineer, chosen by Antofagasta
- Paul Sfeir Rubio, 70-year-old journalist, chosen by Atacama
- Gloria Paredes Díaz, 57-year-old lawyer, chosen by Coquimbo
- Antonio Barchiesi Chávez, 32-year-old lawyer, elected by Valparaíso
- María López Porfiri, 35-year-old lawyer, elected by Valparaíso
- Luis Silva Irarrázaval, 45-year-old lawyer, elected by the Metropolitan Region
- Jorge Ossandón Spoerer, 38-year-old lawyer, elected by the Metropolitan Region
- Sebastián Figueroa Melo, 39-year-old commercial engineer, chosen by O’Higgins
- Ricardo Ortega, 71-year-old former commander-in-chief of the Chilean Air Force, chosen by Maule
- Miguel Rojas Soto, 24-year-old public administrator, elected by Maule
- María Gatica Gajardo, 60-year-old microentrepreneur, chosen by Maule
- Cecilia Medina Meneses, 57, chosen by Ñuble
- Isabel Spoerer, 51-year-old commercial engineer, chosen by Biobío
- Aldo Sanhueza Cabrera, 31-year-old business engineer, chosen by Biobío
- Héctor Urban Astete, 51-year-old farmer, chosen by La Araucanía
- Mariela Fincheira Massardo, 39-year-old veterinary doctor, chosen by La Araucanía
- Jorge de la Maza Schleyer, 46-year-old lawyer, chosen by Los Ríos
- Beatriz Hevia Willer, 30-year-old lawyer, elected by Los Lagos
- Claudia MacLean Bravo, 37-year-old industrial civil engineer, chosen by Magallanes
Unity for Chile, of the ruling party
- Joselyn Ormeño Lee (Socialist Party), 44-year-old basic teacher, elected by Arica and Parinacota
- Romina Ramos Rodríguez (Comunes), 36-year-old social worker, elected by Tarapacá
- José González Pizarro (Democratic Revolution), 69-year-old history professor, elected by Antofagasta
- Marcela Araya Sepúlveda (Socialist Party), 46-year-old engineer, elected by Atacama
- Fernando Viveros Reyes (Communist Party), 41-year-old doctor and former councilor of Coquimbo, elected by Coquimbo
- Aldo Valle Acevedo (Socialist Party), 67-year-old lawyer and former president of the Council of Rectors, elected by Valparaíso
- María Pardo Vergara (Social Convergence), 34-year-old lawyer, elected by Valparaíso
- Karen Araya Rojas (Communist Party), 43-year-old basic teacher, elected by the Metropolitan Region
- Yerko Ljubetic Godoy (Social Convergence), 62-year-old lawyer and former Minister of Labor, elected by the Metropolitan Region
- Miguel Littín Cucumides (Socialist Party), 80-year-old filmmaker, chosen by O’Higgins
- Christian Suárez Crothers (Socialist Party), 64-year-old lawyer and former mayor of Maule, elected by Maule
- Paloma Zúñiga Cerda (Democratic Revolution), 33-year-old architect, chosen by Biobío
- Kinturán Melín Rapimán (Democratic Revolution), 28-year-old graduate in Legal Sciences, elected by La Araucanía
- Alejandro Kohler Vargas (Socialist Party), 67-year-old electrical technician and former mayor of Panguipulli, elected by Los Ríos
- Nancy Márquez González (Social Convergence), 43-year-old anthropologist, elected by Los Lagos
- Julio Ñanco Antilef (Democratic Revolution), 45-year-old architect, chosen by Aysén
- Jessica Bengoa Mayorga (Social Convergence), 43-year-old social worker, chosen by Magallanes
Chile Seguro, from the traditional right
- Gonzalo Pinochet Abarca (Independent Democratic Union), 28-year-old Law graduate, elected by Coquimbo
- Edmundo Eluchans Urenda (Independent Democratic Union), 73-year-old lawyer and former congressman, elected by Valparaíso
- Gloria Hutt Hesse (Political Evolution), 68-year-old engineer and former Minister of Transportation, elected by the Metropolitan Region
- Ivonne Mángelsdorff Galeb (National Renewal), 47-year-old lawyer and journalist, chosen by O’Higgins
- María Jorquera Coria (Independent Democratic Union), 56-year-old social worker, chosen by Maule
- Carolina Navarrete Rubio (Independent Democratic Union), 32-year-old lawyer, chosen by Ñuble
- Germán Becker Alvear (National Renovation), 66-year-old engineer and former deputy, elected by La Araucanía
- Arturo Phillips Dorr (Independent Democratic Union), 27-year-old lawyer, elected by La Araucanía
- Lorena Gallardo Cárdenas (National Renovation), 44-year-old lawyer, elected by Los Ríos
- Carlos Recondo Lavanderos (Independent Democratic Union), 68-year-old veterinary doctor and former deputy, elected by Los Lagos
- Pilar Cuevas Mardones (National Renewal), 58-year-old former mayor of Aysén, elected by Aysén
Original towns
- Alihuen Antileo Navarrete (Independiente), a 56-year-old lawyer, was elected to a seat by the Mapuche people
