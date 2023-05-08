How the Republicans will act in the Constitutional Council

I highly recommend this interview with Aldo Mascareño, from the Centro de Estudios Públicos, CEP, where he assures that “Kast is forced, now more than yesterday, to risk a successful constitutional process.” “A new constitutional project rejected in the December plebiscite of this year would hit him directly. Therefore, his party has incentives for this process to come to fruition, since he will no longer be a mere spectator. And he knows that, but also the left”, says the researcher from the center of liberal thought.

The interview is by Antonieta de la Fuente.