Chile takes a new step this Sunday to try to leave behind the Constitution of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. More than 15 million voters are compulsorily summoned to the polls to elect the 50 members of the constitutional council, whose task will be to draft a new fundamental law proposal. The result will be submitted to a plebiscite in December, after last September a large majority rejected the first attempt to change the architecture of the State. This is a crucial vote for two reasons. In the first place, the members of the convention must determine the bases of the future of Chile, from the structure of the political parties to the scope of social rights. Second, the elections will draw a map of the country’s political climate.

