The proposals in the economic field and the disappointed by the M5S can be decisive

Exactly two months after the early vote, the crucial issue concerns the growing front of abstentionists, which in the last elections reached peaks of 50%. The unanimous opinion of the pollsters is that, according to a typically Italian tradition, participation in the next policies will rise and, in this specific case, will reach up to about 60% of those entitled. However, 40% of Italians and Italians remain undecided, whose vote can radically change the scenario so far painted by the pollsthat is that of a center right in huge advantage (around 45% of voting intentions) and a center left committed to building a field as wide as possible, to try to be competitive.

“From 2014 onwards, in Italy we have had strong voting mobility,” he explains Maurizio Pessi, vice president of SWG. “The peaks recorded first by the Democratic Party, with 40% in the Europeans, and then by M5S and Lega, both over 30%, photograph a phenomenon that it has no historical precedent. If we add to this the general disruption that has occurred due to the government crisis and the breaking of alliances that seemed consolidated, such as that between the Pd and M5S, it is understandable that the outcome of the elections is not at all obvious, even if the center-right starts with a solid advantage. There are various elements that can influence the vote ”.

Let’s get into the heart of the reasons that can guide the preferences of Italians. According to Pessi, the key elements will be the proposals in the field economic / social: “These days there is a lot of talk about the faults of those who dropped the government, but as we get closer to the vote, citizens will be less and less interested in the issue and will instead try to understand who can help them more, in this objectively difficult situation”.

Also for Roberto Baldassarri, general manager of Lab 210the economic situation will be decisive: “We need to talk about work and how to lower the cost of primary goods such as food and of bills. Also, you need to know how to differentiate your message based on age range of voters. Older people are more structured and disciplined in exercising their vote regularly, but they have also become more attentive to who makes specific proposals aimed at them. Young people, on the other hand, are portrayed as disinterested in politics, but this is not true: the real problem is that very few leaders speak to Under 25, thinking that it is enough to turn to their parents. The best at involving them are Giorgia Meloni And Carlo Calendajust as it has done in the past Matteo Renzi “.

How to avoid the risk of “fratricidal challenges” between allies

