Farewell to Buhari, Nigeria chooses new leader. With effects on Africa and Europe

There Nigeria goes to vote today to elect President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. And for the first time in the modern history of Africa’s most populous democracy, grappling with a security crisis, a sluggish economy and growing poverty, a third candidate has emerged to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). and the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

With Buhari stepping down after two terms, Bola Tinubu of the APC, 70, a former governor of Lagos and political kingpin, is convinced that his turn for the presidency has come. He faces a familiar rival: PDP candidate and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, 76 years old, who is in his sixth candidacy for the presidency.

But the emergence of a third surprise candidate who appeals to young voters, Labour Peter Obi, Aged 61, he opened the race for the first time since the end of the military regime in 1999. Nearly 10 million new voters registered this year, most of them under the age of 34, represent an important part of the electorate. But shortages of money and fuel in the days leading up to the elections also left many Nigerians feeling angry and more than usual in a country already hit by more than 20% inflation. Voters will also vote for Nigeria’s two houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate.

It is a decisive vote and with effects not only internally, but also regionally and globally. Nigeria is the largest country in Africa and is experiencing a demographic boom that will lead it to assume an even more important role in the continent and beyond.

