Administrative elections, Riccardo Molinari: “The gap between the League and the Brothers of Italy has narrowed”

“With equal cities that have already elected the mayor, we now have one more (Latina, in addition to Sondrio, Treviso and Imperia). The balanceat the moment, it is positive“. To speak so in an interview with the Corriere della Sera the group leader in the Camera del Carroccio Richard Molinaricommenting i results of the last administrative elections. There League “consolidates the results recorded in the policies of last September. In many situations there has been a rebalancing with Brothers of Italy. Yes is reduced the gap“.

TO Brescia – continues the parliamentarian – “we played all our cards and fielded one of our best men, Fabio Rolfi. But we knew that Brescia was one historical stronghold of the left-wing Christian Democrats and his heirs. Our victory would have been extraordinary. We gave our all with a real candidate.” Ancona, on the other hand, “it’s been a city in the hands of the left for thirty years… Anyway, we’re going into the second round with the advantage. We can be confident”. Molinari does not think “that he has glimpsed no Schlein effect“. Anyway “I don’t see a government in crisis, much less a rampant left“.

Compared to the possibility of eliminate ballots“there is one of our bills in the Senate which states that if a candidate exceeds the 40% threshold, he does not go to the ballot – he adds – But on this there is no agreement with the centre-left. For us, the issue is linked to the restoration of the Provinces and the direct election of presidents”. That in the second round “someone wins with fewer votes than those taken by another in the first round is an objective distortion. And therefore, we confirm our willingness to review the electoral law of the Municipalities. But we would like to find a broader understanding in Parliament. If we don’t succeed, we will go forward alone“, he comments. For the government, he concludes, “even in the face of results that are not exciting, the climate remains good. Others seem worse off to me: il 5 Star Movement it’s disappeared almost everywhere.”

