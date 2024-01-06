Without a new president of the European Council, Orban will chair the meetings

The great risk of the European elections in June officially opens. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will run in the European elections in June. He declared it himself in an interview with the newspapers “De Standaard”, “Le Soir” and “La Libre”. “If I am elected (…) I will exercise my functions as President of the European Council until I am sworn in as a Member of the European Parliament in mid-July,” Michel explained. European leaders will therefore have to quickly find a new President of the European Council by mid-July. Otherwise, the Prime Minister of Hungary will chair the Council meetings, Viktor Orbanwho will assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024.

“It is necessary to strengthen the democratic legitimacy of the EU”, Michel told the Belgian press. “As a European leader, I want to be accountable for the work done over the last four years, play an active role in the European debate and help promote the Europe 2030 project. This will require reforms. I want to be part of it and continue to serve the European project where I can be useful. The future of Belgium and Europe are linked,” Michel continued.

