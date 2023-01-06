Mexico City.- The Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardohe said there is unity between the “corcholatas”despite the complaint that Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard’s team made against him.

“It is a matter of unity, above all else and REFORMA, other media and political adversaries will be happy, because here, above all else, we are going to protect unity. Above all else is the project transformation of the country”, said the Head of Government.

REFORMA published that Ebrard’s team would have filed a complaint against the Secretary of Inclusion and Social Welfare, Rigoberto Salgado, and the territorial director, Erika García, for using the Red Pilares to promote Sheinbaum’s aspiration to the presidency.

Given this, the Head of Government denied that it is a practice oriented from the Capital Government and distanced herself from the activities carried out.

“We will not fall into the practices of the past, of use of public resources, of use of the Government.

We are very clear about what has to do with a political party or with an issue that will be defined later this year and what has to do with the work of the City,” he added.

On December 17, according to the complaint, protests were taken against Morena sectional liaisons with the intention that they function as promoters of the capital’s President’s presidential aspirations.

“To make it clear what the guidelines of electoral laws are and I do not use public resources in any way, there are people who come from our movement and want to support,” he added.

“There is always someone who wants to do something, but above all, unity.”