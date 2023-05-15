Elections, the Brindini case. The M5S-Pd axis does not take off

The centre-right government prevails, but does not break through. This is the outcome of the municipal elections which involved 13 provincial capitals, including one regional capital (Ancona). The government majority, in which the Brothers of Italy is clearly confirmed as the first party, arrives in front of Ancona (city governed for many years by the Democratic Party), but is forced into a difficult ballot.

On the opposite side, the other big city to vote, Brescia, sees the confirmation of the Center Left (without M5S) and therefore the push of the Center Right which had brought all the national leaders to the streets for the closure of the electoral campaign, from Giorgia Meloni to Matteo Salvini. As far as Veneto is concerned, the government majority clearly wins in the first round a Treviso, but will go to the ballot a Vicenza. In Tuscany, where Elly Schlein was aiming for a rematch, the Democratic Party is behind a Pisa, but it is ahead of Siena (city governed in the last five years by the centre-right). Ballot also a Mass.

A separate discussion for Imperia where the former minister Claudio Scajola wins hands down with a civic list. The centre-right recovers Latina with a clear and overwhelming victory. The Pd wins a Teramo while a Terni go to the ballot. In Puglia the eyes were fixed on Toasts one of the few cities where there was an alliance between M5S and Pd, but the candidate Roberto Fusco, pentastellato and friend of Giuseppe Conte, does not break through and will go to the ballot against the center-right with a slight advantage.

