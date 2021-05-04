The scrutiny of the regional elections in Madrid began after the closing of the polling stations at 8:00 p.m. The first official data point to a clear victory for the PP in which the majority (at least 69 deputies) would achieve with Vox, although the percentage scrutinized is still lower and the result may change greatly. The first count also shows a strong rise in Más Madrid and Podemos. According to a Telemadrid poll, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) would win the elections with between 62 and 65 deputies and with the support of Vox (between 12 and 14 deputies) she would be able to govern. The left-wing bloc would obtain between 56 and 63 seats (25-28 from PSOE, 21-24 from Más Madrid and 10-11 from Podemos) and Ciudadanos would be left out of the Assembly. Turnout reached 69.27% ​​at 7:00 p.m., an increase of 11 points compared to the 2019 elections. Long lines formed in many polling stations in the region both in the morning and in the afternoon. Follow the last hour live:

