Letta must stop praising the struggle against fascism and start making concrete proposals

Enrico Letta must avoid making the end, politics, of Achille Occhetto, whose “joyful war machine” (but with a plethoric crew, far from serene and united), in 1994, crashed – like Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari at Le Castellet – against a then young and fit driver: Silvio Berlusconiuntil then a wealthy Lombard entrepreneur, friend and financier of Bettino Craxi. Why the secretary of the PD does not try to mobilize voters on proposals and ideas, not just those of Draghi, for the next 5 years, instead of asking Italians to speak out against the feared Salvini And Melons, as required by the EU? Someone, serenely, should point out to the enemy of Matteo Renzi that the Italians will vote on 25 September (which the launched Meloni defines “the patriots”), not the Euroburocrats of Brussels….

