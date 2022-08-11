Stefani: “Thanks to Mario Barbuto for taking up the challenge”



Mario Barbuto, president of the Italian Union for the blind and visually impaired, will be a candidate for the League in the political elections on 25 September. the party reports in a note. “We are proud to welcome Mario to the team,” said Lega leader Matteo Salvini. “Together with President Barbuto and Minister Erika Stefani – he continued – we have already fought important battles alongside blind, visually impaired and people with multiple disabilities. We are ready to fight and win many others. The League confirms itself as concrete, open, ready to welcome capable and worthy women and men. We look forward to the vote of the Italians on 25 September “.

Barbuto – the note continues -, born in 1954, born in Catania but residing in Bologna for almost all of his life, university professor and trainer, former city councilor in Bologna, in the past he had worked with the center-left before meeting Matteo Salvini. For years he has shared the battles of the League for people with disabilities and has established a relationship of esteem, friendship and trust with the party leader. The Italian Union for the Blind and Visually Impaired (Uici) has 130 territorial offices and some tens of thousands of members throughout Italy. The association represents the requests of about two million citizens including absolute blind, severely visually impaired and multi-disabled people with their families. In addition to his post in the Union, Barbuto joins those of President of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness and of the Italian Disability Forum.

Elections: Stefani, thanks to Mario Barbuto for taking up the challenge – “Mario Barbuto’s candidacy in the elections is an excellent sign and we thank him for taking up this challenge, taking the field with the League”, Thus the Minister for Disabilities Erika Stefani. “A fighter, a person who has demonstrated in practice what it means to represent the demands of a world, such as that of blind and visually impaired people, who asks for concrete answers from the institutions and will be able to bring to Parliament the battles for the protection of people’s rights with disabilities ”, he concludes.

