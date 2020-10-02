Elections It is planned to make the spring municipal elections safe for the coronavirus: as a means at least safety gaps and handguns, no postal voting is planned

During the pandemic, elections have been successfully held in countries such as South Korea, Italy and Poland. Finland is looking for a model for municipal elections elsewhere.

Next the spring municipal elections will be held safely for the coronavirus, on time and in accordance with current legislation.

“We are going to plan the elections in such a way that it would be safe for voters to vote and it would also be safe for election officials to be voting,” says the election director of the Ministry of Justice. Arto Jääskeläinen.

In a letter sent this week, the Ministry of Justice has instructed municipalities to take the observance of safety intervals into account when considering the allocation of polling stations. The spaces should be such that spaces can be maintained.

To the municipalities no other concrete instructions have yet been issued. They will be drafted jointly by the Ministry of Justice and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) during the autumn.

Elections have been successfully held during the coronary virus, for example in South Korea, Italy and Poland. According to election director Jääskeläinen, they have been monitored at the ministry.

The solutions are likely to be similar to those elsewhere: for example, safety clearances and the use of hand gloves and possibly face masks.

In Finland According to Jääskeläinen, he is well prepared to hold elections even during the epidemic. The electoral law is flexible.

“We have one election day and seven advance voting days. We also have the option to vote home. It is also possible to vote in the institutions. ”

People who have limited mobility or ability to move so that they cannot enter the polling station are allowed to vote at home. However, Jääskeläinen emphasizes that going to the polling station is still the main way for everyone to vote.

Postal voting or any other new way of remote voting has not been considered. According to Jääskeläinen, the change would be so significant that six months would not be enough to implement it.

“We are now assuming that the elections will be held on time and within the framework of current legislation.”

The election relocation has not been considered either, but the situation is being monitored.

“If, for example, we had had municipal elections in April this year, my own view is that they should have been moved forward then,” Jääskeläinen says, but emphasizes that now the situation is different.

The election day for the municipal elections is Sunday, April 18, 2021. Advance voting will take place in Finland from 7 to 13. April and abroad 7-10. April.

According to Jääskeläinen, the ministry does not have any outline of the disease situation in April.

“It only helps to monitor the situation and prepare for it to be whatever it may be in April. It is not known. ”

How does a potential disease threat affect voting behavior?

“If and when we succeed in being able to make these election arrangements in cooperation with the municipalities in such a way that people can go to the polls with confidence, I do not think that it will at least have any negative effect on people’s voting activity,” says Jääskeläinen.

One of the important things this fall is also the planning of how election security will be communicated to voters. In addition to the Ministry of Justice, THL and communications professionals are involved.