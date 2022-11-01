Benjamin Netanyahu leads the legislative elections in Israel. According to the exit polls cited by Channel 12, the coalition of the former Israeli premier won 61 seats in the Knesset, while for the broadcaster Kan the seats would be 62 for the former prime minister. On the other hand, there are 55 (or 54 for Kan) the seats that, again according to the exit polls, would go to the outgoing coalition of Prime Minister Yair Lapid. Finally, four seats would be won by the Hadash-Tall left.

Read also

“It’s a good start,” Netanyahu said, noting at the same time, however, that “exit polls are not the same as real counting.” For their part, officials of the secular centrist party Yesh Atid led by Prime Minister Lapid say that “it is not at all sure that Netanyahu will form the next government. In any case, we will not sit with him”.

Great exploit for the formation of far-right religious Zionism by Bezalel Smotrich who would have won 14 seats in the Knesset according to Channel 12 and Channel 13. The Jerusalem Post reports that this is a “significant increase over previous years”. In the 2021 elections he had won six seats in the Israeli parliament.

With the polls closed, as reported by the Electoral Commission, thehighest turnout since 1999.

” Bibi is back ”, ” Bibi is the king of Israel ”, some of the slogans chanted by a cheering crowd of Netanyahu supporters, who took to the streets to celebrate the electoral victory of the Likud leader. ” We won! ” Shout the protesters hugging each other, as reported by the Times of Israel.