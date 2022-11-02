Elections Israel, “King Bibi” and the ultra-right in the government. Record turnout

Israel has returned to the vote for the fifth time in the last 3 and a half years and the results, although not yet definitive, seem to indicate the victory by Benjamin Netanyahu and the ascent of the ultra-right. “King Bibi” is back: just over a year after the arrival of the power of that “government of change” Bennett-Lapid who had ended his undisputed 12-year reign, Netanyahu is once again aiming to lead Israel. According to the exit polls, the block headed by the leader of the Likud would have won the majority by a whisker, 61-62 seatsagainst the 54-55 of the outgoing government of the premier Yair Lapid.

Although it was the fifth election in three and a half years, the turnout has been from record: at 8 pm it was 66.3%, the highest figure since 1999. The participation of the Arab electorate, expected to be very low, also surged in the last hours before the polls closed. “We are close to a great victory“says Netanyahu after the vote in Israel. He rejoices Religious Zionism: as expected, the far-right alliance between the party of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit has made another major leap forward and is given to 14-15 seatsmore than double compared to the previous ones elections of 2021.

