The first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, predicted this Monday that the opposition’s internal elections on October 22, in which they will elect the candidate who faces Chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections, will be “a failure”.

“They are experts in this, in failing and this (the primary) is going to be a failure, a disaster, a real disaster. What are they going to recognize results, who is going to be recognizing results”, sentenced the also parliamentarian during a press conference.



Cabello assured that in this internal process the differences and “fights” between the opponents will be seen, for which he urged citizens “not to fall” into provocations and join the work for the “unity” of the country.

“Here is the Bolivarian revolution, here is the PSUV. And if you don’t like the PSUV, we have a group of parties in the Great Patriotic Pole, social movements that support the revolution. But come here, we are the greatest guarantee of peace and tranquility for this country.“, he claimed.

On the other hand, he assured that “when Chavismo presents itself, it will present itself united, in a single bloc to achieve victory” in the presidential election.

The National Commission of Primaries (CNP), the entity that governs the internal elections of the opposition, announced this Monday that all the candidacies registered during the application process for these elections were admitted, and opened a period of 72 hours to deal with any challenges that may arise.

The registered anti-Chavistas are former deputies Carlos Prósperi, Freddy Superlano, Delsa Solórzano, María Corina Machado, Roberto Enríquez and Tamara Adrián, as well as former governors Henrique Capriles, Andrés Velásquez and César Pérez Vivas.

To these are added the former judge Gloria Pinho, the agricultural producer Luis Farías, the businessman César Almeida and the former rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE) Andrés Caleca.

In addition, the postulation of the Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) party is also counted, which registered without having yet decided the name of the person it will support.

