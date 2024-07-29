Early Monday morning, in a press conference that all Venezuelans were waiting for, the president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) declared the current president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, the winner of the elections. With 51.2% of the votes, the Chavista would obtain his third term and would remain in power for another six years.

The Venezuelan president came out to give a speech at the Miraflores Palace, he spoke about the statements of leaders of other countries and the attack on the CNE’s transmission system. The opposition also held a press conference and its leader, Maria Corina Machado, proclaimed the winner Edmundo Gonzalez. The veteran leader asked the population to defend the sovereignty of the elections.

What did the CNE say?

In the first bulletin of the evening —and with 80% of the votes counted— the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, announced the victory of Nicolás Maduro with 51.2% of the votes. Edmundo González won with 44.2% of the votes. At the press conference, the electoral body also announced that there was an alleged attack on its transmission system, for which reason the Attorney General’s Office has been asked to investigate the events.

What has Nicolás Maduro said?

Following the confirmation of his reelection, Nicolás Maduro and his campaign team celebrated at the Miraflores Palace with dancing and singing. In his message tonight, the Venezuelan president said that it was “a triumph of peace, stability, the republican ideal and the ideas of equality.” He also referred to the attack on the CNE transmission system as a “massive hack” to blame the government for fraud by a country he refused to name.

The opposition claims to have won the elections

According to the National Electoral Council (CNE), opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia obtained 4,445,978 votes, 44.2% of the votes in his favor.

María Corina Machado and Edmundo González came out early Monday morning to declare the diplomat and presidential candidate the winner. With a short message, the presidential candidate assured that they will not rest until the will of the Venezuelan people is respected. On the other hand, the opposition leader maintained that González is the winner and provided her arguments. “We want to tell all Venezuelans and the entire world that Venezuela has a new president-elect and it is Edmundo González,” Machado said in the first words of her speech. “We have won in all sectors of the country, in all strata of the country, in all states of the country, we won in all,” she said emphatically.

Among the reasons given by María Corina Machado for affirming that they have obtained victory in these elections is the fact that information was collected and reported hour by hour. Three exit polls, independent and autonomous, gave the opposition candidate the victory; four quick counts also gave the victory to González; and the participation of Venezuelans was historic, said the opposition leader.

“We have more than 40% of the records (we have 100% of the records transmitted by the National Electoral Council, I don’t know where they got the others, we have all the ones they transmitted) and all this information coincides that Edmundo González Urrutia obtained 70% of the votes and Nicolás Maduro 30% of the votes.”

Machado called on the people to organize themselves, for citizens to go with their families to all the voting centers to “ensure respect for sovereignty.” The opposition leader said that the information and the records they have are completely different from what the Electoral Council announced. “The difference is so great, and they keep coming, that they will not be able to stop this.”

Among the irregularities that the opposition denounces are the slowdown of certain voting centres without any justification; complaints that hundreds of their witnesses were expelled from the polling stations; and the refusal to print the minutes and transmit them even though the stations had already closed.

What does the law say?

When the polling stations close, the machine counts the votes and issues a report that must be validated by the witnesses of the parties. The law allows citizens to verify the count through a sample of 52% of the boxes, in order to contrast and compare the reports with the votes.

The Organic Law on Suffrage and Political Participation mentions different causes in which an election can be void; some are; that there is fraud, bribery, corruption or violence or that the election is held without a prior call. An Electoral Board can also be annulled if it is illegally constituted, if there was violence during the vote, if any member or secretary of the Board carries out acts that prevent voting or if there are acts of coercion against the voters.

A voting table’s vote may be invalidated if the minutes of the scrutiny are not received or if they are declared invalid. The reasons for annulling the vote may be due to differences between the number of voters, the number of ballots entered and the number of votes assigned in the minutes. If the number of voters is greater than the number of voters at the table or if the minutes are not signed by at least three members of the table.

Finally, the electoral minutes may also be invalid if they are not prepared in authorized formats, are not signed by the majority of the members of the electoral body, have deletions or corrections, or if the presence of an accredited witness has been prevented.

The precedent of 2013

In 2013, opposition candidate Henrique Capriles challenged the presidential elections, in which Nicolás Maduro beat him by a difference of 1.49% of the votes. For reference, in 2024 the difference between Maduro and González is 7%. Initially, the CNE carried out an audit, but the opposition did not participate because its demands, such as the review of the voting notebooks, were not taken into account.

Five days after the election, Hugo Chávez’s successor was sworn in before the National Assembly, and approximately two months later, the electoral body confirmed that there had been no “discrepancies” in the vote count.

In the face of discontent with the CNE, the opposition candidate filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), but Capriles’ claims were ultimately dismissed because “the events in which the irregularities were recorded were not properly explained,” according to President Gladys Gutiérrez. The Democratic Unity Roundtable had no other option but to appeal to international bodies. The resolution in favor of Capriles by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) did not last until 2022.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.