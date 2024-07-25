The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro and his main rival in Sunday’s presidential elections, opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, close their campaigns this Thursday after 21 days, with calls for massive demonstrations of support.

Maduro, in power since 2013, will hold his closing ceremony in Caracas, where he plans to occupy several avenues with supporters who will travel from different parts of the country, while González Urrutia, the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, will lead an event in an area in the east of the capital together with the leader María Corina Machado.

Chavismo plans to “take” Caracas “from end to end” for 12 hours, according to the campaign command, with a march that will begin in the morning in important neighborhoods of the capital and will end on the emblematic Bolívar Avenue in the centre. Before that, there is a planned event in the oil-producing city of Maracaibo (west), which has been hit hard by the crisis.

While the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – the main opposition bloc – called on its supporters to a rally scheduled for 4:00 p.m. local time in Las Mercedes, an affluent neighborhood in the southeast of Caracas.

González, a 74-year-old diplomat, will be accompanied, as usual, by former deputy María Corina Machado, who was originally the candidate of the opposition alliance Plataforma Unitaria, but her candidacy was vetoed due to an administrative disqualification.

Maduro will give his final speech after numerous rallies in the country’s 23 states that were broadcast entirely on the state-run channel Venezolana de Televisión, which devoted the entire campaign to promoting the president’s candidacy, leaving only exceptional and brief spaces for the dissemination of proposals from the other nine contenders.

Meanwhile, The PUD candidate arrives at this event recharged from his penultimate activity, which took place in the state of Zulia (west, bordering Colombia), where on Tuesday he gathered a crowd of supporters who waited for him for hours along several streets, which he crossed in a caravan with Machado.

Of the rest of the competitors, it is known that former mayor Daniel Ceballos called to make the largest arepa in the world in Petare, the largest favela in the country, while Others will hold small meetings with supporters in different parts of Caracas.

From the first minute of Friday, the dissemination of electoral propaganda will be prohibited and other restrictions will come into force, such as border controls and the sale of alcoholic beverages, which will remain in force until Monday evening.

Maximum alert in the international community for the elections

Nicolas Maduro’s warnings of “a bloodbath” in the event of an opposition victory have sparked international concern ahead of Sunday’s July 28 elections.

Maduro has to learn: when you win, you stay (in power). When you lose, you leave.

“I was scared by Maduro’s statements that if he loses the elections there will be a bloodbath. Those who lose elections will be bathed in votes, not blood,” said the veteran politician, referring to the blow that losing an election means.

“Maduro has to learn: when you win, you stay (in power). When you lose, you leave. And you prepare to contest another election,” Lula added in response to a question about the Venezuelan electoral process during a press conference with international agencies in Brasilia on Monday.

“Whoever is scared should drink some chamomile tea,” Maduro replied, without mentioning Lula.

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández had been invited as an observer by the electoral authority, but said on the social network X that after making statements similar to those of Lula, in which he asked Maduro to respect the results, the Venezuelan government urged him “not to travel.”

The re-election candidate has also said that the armed forces, which he says are loyal to him, could rise up against a possible opposition government.

When there is a people determined to change, as is the case here, there is no obstacle that is put in their way that cannot be overcome.

“It’s all part of a strategy to confuse,” González Urrutia said on Wednesday. “When there is a people determined to change, as is the case here, there is no obstacle that cannot be overcome,” he added in a broadcast on his social media accounts.

Maduro’s re-election in 2018 was rejected by the United States, the European Union and several Latin American governments, Among them were those from Argentina and Brazil, after allegations of fraud by the opposition.

Maduro now accuses the opposition of planning to ignore the results in order to launch acts of violence. González Urrutia, meanwhile, asked the Armed Forces to “respect and enforce” the “sovereign will.”