This SundayAt 6:00 p.m. in Caracas (4:00 p.m. in Mexico), the voting centers closed in Venezuelaculminating in the most crucial electoral day of the last 25 years. Now, the expectation focuses on when the results will begin to be published. results.

Minutes before closing, the leading candidates, Nicolas Maduro and Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiamade a final call to citizens to exercise their right to vote. Voting closed at all 15,797 polling stations, although those in line at closing time were able to vote. The first trend data from the election is expected to be released at 8:00 p.m. Venezuela.

Nicolás Maduro, who is seeking a third consecutive term in office, has faced protests, international sanctions and a deteriorating economy during his 11 years in power. Unlike in previous elections, this time the opposition, led by Edmundo González Urrutia, has a real chance of winning, according to experts.

An April poll by Delphos found that a quarter of Venezuelans are considering migrating, but an opposition victory or an economic upturn could push them to stay.

The election day passed off without any major incidents, despite an intense war of exit polls. Nicolas Maduro He urged the population to respect the results of the National Electoral Council (CNE) while Edmundo González called for broad participation.

Vote counting and monitoring

The opposition leader Maria Corina Machado He urged the table witnesses to take the voting record as evidence. On his X account (formerly Twitter), Machado stressed the importance of following the Command protocol and making sure to have the record in hand.

At 6:00 p.m., the polling stations that did not have voters in line began to close. However, it has not yet been specified when the CNE will announce the official results.