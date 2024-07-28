After the polls closed in Venezuela, presidential candidate Edmundo González and opposition leader María Corina Machado arrived at their campaign headquarters to offer their first statements to the Venezuelan people after a historic election day.

“We are more than pleased with today’s event. We want to congratulate all Venezuelans for this historic event that we have accomplished. We have had a day of massive participation, never seen in recent years. We call on witnesses to remain at the centers until they receive the corresponding minutes. I repeat, until they receive the minutes corresponding to the results of the table in accordance with the provisions of article 337 and page 17 of the electoral table manual. We reiterate to all citizens that they have the right to participate in a citizen verification of this process. And I repeat that we are more than pleased with the expectations we have for the results,” said the opposition candidate.

For her part, María Corina Machado said that although they had data, they could not give figures on the participation of the Venezuelan people and reiterated the call to all actors in the electoral process to continue defending their votes.

“This hour has arrived, which is the crucial stage, and this is a moment in which we want to ask all Venezuelans to stay in their voting center, to be there in community, civically vigilant. We have fought all these years for this day and these are the crucial minutes, the decisive hours, we need all Venezuelans to be in their voting stations accompanying the members of the table and the witnesses, who know very well what their tasks and what their rights are. As soon as six o’clock in the evening arrives and there is no line, as has already happened, the centers are closed. We are already receiving the minutes and we are tallying them one by one, once the tables are closed, the counting of the ballots by ballots begins and you, the citizen voter, have the right to enter there. Article 140 of the organic law of electoral processes is very clear: all Venezuelans have the right to participate in the scrutiny that is public, the only impediment is the size from space”.

News in development… Expect the extension soon.