Venezuelan María Corina Machado, the main name of the opposition to Nicolás Maduro's dictatorial regime, will appeal the decision that made her ineligible. With elections scheduled to take place in the country in 2024, Corina won the October primaries, but was considered “disqualified from running for office for 15 years”. The decision was made by the General Comptroller of Venezuela which, due to the dictatorial regime imposed in Venezuela, is controlled by Maduro.

Candidates who wish to run alongside the autocrat in 2024 had until last Friday (16) to contact the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) to request revisions to their candidacy. Corina and her team had already informed that they would not appeal to the body because they had not been formally notified of their ineligibility.

“If I haven't been notified of any procedure, there can hardly be any deadline in place, right?” said the former congresswoman on Thursday, before appearing in court. Despite this, the United States embassy in Venezuela celebrated Corina's decision to call the body to review her disqualification from the election.

“We applaud María Corina Machado and the other candidates for their courage and willingness to appeal their disqualifications. Now it is up to Nicolás Maduro's representatives to demonstrate their commitment to competitive and inclusive elections,” the embassy said on X, formerly Twitter.

The candidate and her team, however, have not yet confirmed the information released by the US embassy. “The position is the same, there is no disqualification or notification, so I will not appeal this procedure. What we have established is a de facto path, an allegation saying that there is no disqualification. Nobody is taking us off the electoral path. The ball is in the Maduro's side”, Corina told the press when seen at the STJ.

Venezuela's 2024 presidential elections have been closely watched by international organizations. Caracas reached an agreement with the United States in recent weeks with the intention of easing the country's embargoes on purchases of Venezuelan oil as long as the country commits to holding democratic and secure elections.

Maduro and his team say they are committed to the agreement. María Corina's disqualification from next year's election, however, has raised a warning that the country may not fulfill its part of the treaty.