The long-term president remains in office. However, his rival Bobby Wine speaks of electoral fraud. The military reportedly broke into his house on Friday.

BERLIN taz | After 35 years in power, Yoweri Museveni will remain President of Uganda for another five years. The country’s electoral commission declared the 76-year-old to be the winner of Thursday’s presidential election with 58.6 percent of the vote on Saturday afternoon. His young challenger Bobi Wine – a 38-year-old music star and idol of urban Ugandan youth – accounted for 34.8 percent. The turnout was given as 57.2 percent – around 10.4 million votes cast out of around 18.1 million registered voters.

Museveni has lost just two percent compared to the last election in 2016, when he prevailed against the long-standing opposition leader Kiiza Besigye with 60.6 percent of the vote. Besigye’s party FDC (Forum for Democratic Change) played hardly a role this time with three percent, as the young voters turned massively to Bobi Wine and his NUP (Party for National Unity).

Before the results of the presidential election were announced, the army marched into the streets of Kampala. Opposition sources pointed to numerous arrests. The independent daily newspaper Daily Monitor reported on their website about attack helicopters flying low.

As with all of Museveni’s previous election victories, the opposition is assuming massive election manipulation. Numbers from Bobi Wines environment were distributed on Friday that should prove a victory for their candidate. Soldiers then occupied Wines property in Uganda’s capital Kampala. “We are under siege”, announced the Twitter account of the opposition leader on Friday afternoon. “The military jumped over the fence and took control of our house. None of these intruders talk to us. We have a serious problem. “

Bobi Wine later stated that the results of the election commission were “fake” and proclaimed: “Our fight is only just beginning.” During the election campaign, the opposition leader had already been arrested several times and several of his employees were arrested before election day.

Far better in the general election

In support of its fake allegations, the opposition emphasizes that it appears to do much better in the parliamentary elections that were held at the same time. According to initial reports, several ministers have lost their seats – Uganda is using the British majority vote for parliamentary elections. A final result is not yet available.

The NUP and FDC had called on voters to stay at the polling stations after the voting ended on Thursday at 4 p.m. local time in order to observe the counting and thus make forgeries more difficult. The electoral commission had banned this for security reasons. What has happened since the election remains unclear, as the Ugandan authorities have switched off the Internet and therefore hardly anyone outside the government can communicate except by telephone.

This also made the voting process on Thursday more difficult, as voters had to identify themselves biometrically via online verification, which often did not work. On election day there were also isolated allegations of pre-filled ballot papers.