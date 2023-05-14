Polling stations closed in Turkey where the presidential elections were held today in which the outgoing leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is seeking a new mandate. The voting operations took place without incident and the results are already expected by 10 pm, Italian time.

The counting of ballots starts immediately after the removal of the seals. As per tradition, a very high percentage of turnout is expected, even if the official figure has not yet been released by the authorities. The challenge is between the incumbent president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the leader of the opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.