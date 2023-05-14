Polling stations closed in Turkey where the presidential elections were held today in which the outgoing leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is seeking a new mandate. The voting operations took place without incident and the results are already expected by 10 pm, Italian time.
The counting of ballots starts immediately after the removal of the seals. As per tradition, a very high percentage of turnout is expected, even if the official figure has not yet been released by the authorities. The challenge is between the incumbent president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the leader of the opposition, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
21% ballots scrutinized: Erdogan at 55%, the most accredited challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu is at 39%
With 21.3% of the votes cast, Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads the presidential elections with 55% of the votes, while his most accredited challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is at 39%. The third candidate, Sinan Ogan, is at 5.4% while Muharrem Ince, who officially withdrew, is at 0.6%.
Erdogan ahead, after 15% ballots scrutinized
With 15% of the ballots scrutinized, the outgoing president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is ahead with 56.4% of the votes, according to the results published by the state television Trt. His main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, is instead at 37.4%. The percentage of approvals received by the outsider Sinan Ogan was around 5%.
Boldrini participates in vote counting operations in Egil: “We found a relaxed climate”
Laura Boldrini, deputy of the Democratic Party, with a delegation of observers composed by Valentina Pattavina and Luca Scarcella, her parliamentary collaborators, Eleonora Mongelli, vice president of the Italian Federation for Human Rights (FIDU), and the lawyer Francesca Pesce, representing the ‘Arci, today, on the occasion of the elections in Turkey, visited the towns of Kocakoy, Dicle and Eil, in the district of the city of Diyarbakir, in the south-east of the country. «We had access, without any restrictions, to the polling stations in three different locations, and we found a relaxed atmosphere, of great participation and hope – comments Boldrini – we saw a massive turnout from the early hours: young people but also very old people. Nobody wanted to miss the appointment that everyone considers decisive for the future of Turkey, the last opportunity to turn the page and put an end to more than 20 years of power of President Erdogan”. Boldrini and her delegation are now participating in the counting operations in the city of Eil.
