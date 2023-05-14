“I hope for a good future for our country, for our nation and for our democracy, God willing, once all the votes have been counted. And I want all voters to cast their ballots fearlessly until 5pm ; it is very important to show the strength of Turkish democracy,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately after voting in a polling station in Istanbul.

Presidential elections are being held today in the Anatolian country (with a possible run-off on May 18) and those to renew the Grand National Assembly, the unicameral parliament.

Erdogan has been in power since 2003, first as prime minister (2003-2014) and then as president of the republic (since 2014). The polls do not exclude a defeat for him.

