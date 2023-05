After 20 years Erdogan’s power wavers. It will be the referendum of May 28 to decide whether he will remain president of Türkiye. Erdogan failed to pass the threshold of 50 percent of the vote in yesterday’s presidential election and therefore to win in the first round. Not even challenger Kamal Kilicdaroglu, who leads a six-party opposition coalition, was able to meet the polls’ predictions and therefore win the first round.