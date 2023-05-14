This morning at 7 am Italian time, polling stations opened throughout Turkey for the parliamentary and presidential elections that could change the direction of the country, after 20 years of ‘reign’ of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 64.1 million voters, 32.3 million women and 31.8 million men are called to the polls. There are almost five million new voters while the over 75s are around 3.2 million. Turks abroad have already voted and in Italy around 17,000 people went to the polling stations in Milan and Rome. Polling stations will remain open until 5pm local time, 4pm in Italy.

The sole opposition candidate and secular leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kiliçdaroglu is challenging the outgoing president, even though a member of a small opposition party, Sinan Ogan, is formally in the race. The polls on the eve of Kiliçdaroglu was slightly ahead of Erdoganbut it is not clear whether today’s vote (the polls are open until 4 pm Italian time) will produce a clear winner with more than 50% of the votes or whether it will go to the second round on May 28.

To Turkish TVs, Erdogan has promised that he will accept the result of the vote and, in case of defeat, he will resign. “In Turkey we came to power with democratic tools” and “if our country decided otherwise, I would do what democracy requires, there is nothing else to do”, she said. The president has assured that his line-up will respect “any result that comes out of the polls”, but he said he is convinced that he will be re-elected for another term after 20 years in power.

The vote comes amid Turkey’s worst economic crisis in two decades and February’s devastating earthquakes in the east. However, observers have highlighted how it was an ‘unbalanced’ electoral campaign, since Erdogan enjoys resources linked to his position and controls the media landscape compared to the limited resources of the opposition. The campaign saw no televised presidential debates despite numerous calls from the opposition. At least nine national TV stations aired Erdogan’s election interview on Friday night, while Kiliçdaroglu addressed supporters in a three-minute speech on his Twitter account.

The oppositionunited in an unprecedented combination of secular, Islamic conservative and nationalist parties, tries to undermine Erdogan’s power base in the heart of Anatolia and put an end to what they call an “autocratic” government. Throughout the campaign, Erdogan has deluged the opposition with allegations ranging from alleged ties to terrorism to youth degeneration, support for an LGBT agenda to collaboration with foreign agents. Kiliçdaroglu, in response, urged calm, often emphasizing his humble roots.