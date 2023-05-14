EIt is not often that an autocratic ruler leaves office through elections. But that’s exactly what could happen this Sunday in Turkey. An opposition victory could steer the country in a whole new direction and make Turkey a model for oppositionists in other autocratic countries.

How likely is the opposition to win?

Friederike Böge Political correspondent for Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan based in Ankara.

Most recent polls put opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu ahead. The question is whether his lead is enough to avoid a runoff. The figures from the Konda survey institute, which came closest to the result in the 2018 presidential election with its forecast, are considered particularly meaningful. The latest Konda poll puts Kilicdaroglu at 49.3 percent and Erdogan at 43.7 percent. The third candidate Sinan Ogan comes to 4.8 percent. However, the survey took place before the former fourth candidate Muharrem Ince withdrew. His voting potential of 2.2 percent could benefit Kilicdaroglu and push him over the 50 percent mark.

If, on the other hand, there is a run-off election, many supporters of the opposition fear that Erdogan could use the two weeks between the first and second ballot to create an unstable situation. The parliamentary elections of 2015 are a warning example. After the AKP lost the absolute majority in parliament in June, Erdogan called new elections for November. The election campaign was overshadowed by a bomb attack that killed more than 100 people. The desire for stability among the population helped the AKP to win. The opposition could also find it difficult to mobilize the same number of voters in a second ballot. Manipulation of the election results cannot be ruled out either.

Would Erdogan accept defeat?

In a TV interview on Friday evening, Erdogan answered this question as follows: “Such a question can only be asked of a terrorist organization. We came to power through democratic means. If my nation decides otherwise, we will do what democracy demands of us.” This was well received in opposition circles. On Saturday, however, Erdogan once again used language in a campaign speech that seems designed to undermine the legitimacy of the elections. He accused Kilicdaroglu of working with US President Joe Biden to overthrow him. Many observers believe that the president could doubt the result, especially if it is very close. A warning example of this is the mayoral election in Istanbul in 2019, in which Erdogan pushed through a new election despite a narrow victory for the opposition. But that didn’t help him: the opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu won the new election even higher.

Turkey experts point out that a stolen election like that in Belarus in 2020 is not to be expected in Turkey. Elections are too firmly anchored in Turkish politics as a basis for legitimacy. The turnout in the previous presidential elections was 86 percent. There are fears that if Erdogan is defeated, his supporters will use violence. But Erdogan could hardly use this to stay in office.







How big is the risk of voter fraud?

That depends on whether the opposition manages to monitor the ballot boxes on election day to prevent them from being replaced by prepared ballot boxes. According to the opposition alliance, it has mobilized more than half a million voluntary election observers. They are faced with the task of observing around 191,000 polling stations. In opposition circles it is feared that there could be gaps in monitoring, particularly in the earthquake zones and in the predominantly Kurdish areas in the south-east of the country. In the earthquake areas because the overnight accommodations for observers are limited. In the Southeast because volunteers could be intimidated by violence. In principle, the opposition is also represented in the electoral councils, which are responsible for organizing the voting and counting. However: In the southeast, the most important opposition party there, the HDP, is not represented in the electoral councils. Your candidates are running under the umbrella of the Green Left Party because a ban on the HDP is underway.