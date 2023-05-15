The President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leads the presidential electionsbut without the absolute majority necessary to avoid a second round in two weeks against the opposition candidate, the Social Democrat Kemal Kilicdarogluwhen 90% of the ballot boxes have been counted.

The official Anadolu agency gives Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades, 49.86% of the votes, very similar to that granted by ANKA, a private medium, while the candidate would have between 44 and 45%. . A third candidate, the nationalist Sinan Ogan, would have 5% of the ballots.

Kiliçdaroglu’s party, the CHP, accuses Anadolu of not giving reliable data during the count and the AKP of blocking the counting of the ballots, challenging the tally sheets in areas where the opposition is strongest.

In this sense, the candidate himself asked his auditors and the volunteers who participate in the count “not to abandon their posts” to ensure that the count is done correctly.

Turkish opponent Kemal Kiliçdaroglu. Photo: EFE/ Aysegül Uçar

The mayor of Ankara, the social democrat Mansur Yavas, assures that when the total count of the big cities is included, the opposition candidate will have the absolute majority to win the presidential elections already in this first round.

Erdogan criticized the CHP for disclosing results before the official announcement of the count, and also asked his table delegates not to abandon the count.

“While the elections were held in such a positive and democratic atmosphere and the counting of votes is still ongoing, attempting to announce the results hastily means usurping the national will,” the president said.

In the parliamentary elections, which are also being held today, the alliance formed around the AKP, Erdogan’s Islamist party, would have 50% of the votes and 325 of the 600 deputies in Parliament, thus maintaining the absolute majority it has had since 20 years ago.

The CHP and its allies would obtain 34% and 215 deputies, and the leftist and pro-Kurdish party HDP and its allies would have 60, when 82% of the polls have already been opened.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME