Opposition victory in the local elections in Turkey: Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan's candidates fail to reconquer Istanbul and Ankara and Erdogan's party loses the scepter as the country's leading political force and is overtaken by the republicans of the CHP.

Türkiye, local elections: President Erdogan and his wife vote in Istanbul



The local elections in Turkey see the opposition mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, defeat the candidates supported by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had already lost in the two largest Turkish cities in the consultations five years ago. With almost 65% of the votes counted, Imamoglu is leading in Istanbul with 50.2% of the votes and the challenger supported by Erdogan, Murat Kurum, is stuck at 41%. In the capital, Yavas leads the race with 58.5% of the vote, leaving Erdogan's candidate at 33%, with 38% of the votes counted.

“Voters have chosen to change the face of Turkey” after 22 years of rule by the Islamist-conservative AKP party. Ozgur Ozel, leader of the CHP, Turkey's main opposition party, said this when commenting on the outcome of the municipal elections. We have opened “the doors to a new political climate in our country”, added Ozel, whose party is one step away from victory in the main Turkish cities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Another nerve center of this election day is the capital Ankara, another metropolis of the country lost by Erdogan 5 years ago. Although the count is at 30% (4.3 million voted), the president's hopes of regaining control of the capital are very few. The candidate of the CHP and opposition, the outgoing mayor Mansur Yavas, has 58.4%, while the candidate of Erdogan's AKP has 33%. Throughout Turkey, turnout was significantly higher than 90%, with 61.4 million voting. At the moment the overall count is at 43%. however, the CHP and the opposition are confirmed on the Mediterranean and Aegean coast, while central Anatolia and the Black Sea remain with Erdogan's party. The religious Refah party won a surprise victory in two of the 81 provinces: Yozgat and Urfa. Sivas, a large province in central Anatolia, goes to the ultranationalists of the National Union (Buyuk Birlik).

In almost all the provinces of the south-east with a Kurdish majority, the pro-Kurdish party Dem, the acronym that replaced Hdp, is currently ahead. The only exception is the province of Sirnak, where Erdogan's AKP won. In the earthquake-stricken provinces, Erdogan's party regained Hatay, but lost Adiyaman. Based on the seats counted, Erdogan's AKP party loses the scepter of the country's leading political force with 37.1% of the preferences and is overtaken by the CHP republicans who obtained 38.47 of the votes. The pro-Kurdish votes are decreasing, currently stuck at 5.7%, about half of the preferences obtained in the past.