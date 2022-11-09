The Democratic Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez she was re-elected to the American House in the mid-term elections in the United States. According to US media projections, the Puerto Rican-born pasionaria born in the Bronx of New York, won in her district of the big apple, the fourteenth, with 70.6 percent of the vote, beating against the 27.5 of the Republican Tina Forte. The rising liberal star will serve a third consecutive term in Congress.

In recent days, the deputy dem has stood out for criticizing the measures that the new Twitter patron Elon Musk announced in view of the reorganization of the social network. “Nice stuff a billionaire who sells the idea of ​​free speech for $ 8 a month,” tweeted Ocasio Cortez, who in the past had already attacked some of the policies adopted by Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook.

“Any feedback is appreciated, but now it pays 8 dollars”, the CEO of Space X replied. “Since I pissed you off with my criticisms, Twitter no longer works well for me, I only find empty boxes. You must be very touchy, ”added the re-elected parliamentarian. “What can I say? It must be a brutal abuse of power, ”Musk replied.

Meanwhile, the mid-term elections they decreed the victory of the Republicans in the House, while the final result of the Senate, where for the moment there seems to be parity, is still hanging on the challenges to two of some states, the results of which should arrive in a few days. It does mean, however, that the GOP did not win as well as it hoped, and that the Democrats for the moment, although they have lost at least six seats in the House, have avoided the catastrophe and the so-called “red wave”. Among the winners, Republican Ron DeSantis and possible opponent of Trump in the presidential elections, who obtained an avalanche of votes by reconfirming himself as governor of Florida. Among the dem Maura Healey is the first female and first gay governor of Massachusetts, Moore is the first African American governor in the history of Maryland, and 25-year-old Frost is the first of Generation Z to enter Congress.