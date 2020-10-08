Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Mike Pence clashed in the vice presidential candidate debate. They have had an hour and a half to develop nine previously unknown topics in ten-minute segments. “Americans deserve a civilized conversation,” journalist and moderator Susan Page warned at the beginning, in a veiled reference to the heated debate between Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden last week. The tone of the boot has been measured and respectful. “It is an honor to debate with you,” Pence told his rival. The tension, however, grew with the passing of the minutes. They both shook their heads and smiled wryly at each statement of the rival.

The handling of the pandemic has monopolized the beginning of the debate. Senator Harris has maintained that Trump knew of the severity of the coronavirus and did not tell Americans. Pence has accused her of questioning the effectiveness of the vaccine that, he has promised, will be available before the end of the year. Another hot spot has been the economy. Pence has assured that Biden will raise taxes and end the oil industry for his support of the green agenda. Harris has said that his rival is simply lying in his claims. Moderator Susan Page has had trouble keeping forms and avoiding interruptions.

The debate has been marked by Trump’s covid-19 positive, who has been without symptoms for 24 hours and has developed antibodies against the virus, according to the latest official medical report. The Republican has assured that he is looking forward to the next debate against Biden. However, the realization of the event, scheduled for October 15, is still in doubt. The Democratic candidate maintains that the debate should not be held if Trump continues to be infected.

This is how we tell you in EL PAÍS the debate between the vice-presidential candidates Harris and Pence:

Subscribe here to newsletter weekly on elections in the United States