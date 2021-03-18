A.hen Sigrid Kaag saw the forecast for her party on television on Wednesday evening, she climbed onto the conference table in the party headquarters, threw up her arms and shouted “Wow”. The scene was featured on almost all the front pages of the Dutch newspapers on Thursday. Prime Minister Mark Rutte had won the election with his right-wing liberal VVD, 22 percent, as expected. The surprise of the evening, however, was Kaag and her left-liberal party D’66. With 15 percent and significant gains, it took second place, far better than predicted in surveys. They had promised a boring evening, the political landscape seemed largely frozen. In fact, it did start moving, right and left.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

“This is a liberal landslide victory,” said Hans van Baalen in the morning, the chairman of the liberal parties in Europe. Both election winners belong to this mother party. In the EU they work together in a political group, “and in the Netherlands we have always had normal, friendly relations,” said van Baalen, himself a VVD man. Both parties have ruled together since 2017, in a four-party coalition. On the evening of the election, Rutte made it clear that he wanted to talk to the social-liberal partner about a new government first. In view of the fragmentation of the party system with now 17 parties in parliament, there is no getting around it.

Kaag played to her strengths

Kaag, 59 years old, was most recently Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, more of a secondary department. But her party consistently placed her at the center of the campaign, as the VVD did with Rutte. Commercials, advertisements, posters – everything was tailored to the two top candidates. The competition tried to label Kaag as elitist and unworldly. Until 2017, she had lived most of the time abroad, working for the United Nations and the Unicef ​​children’s aid organization.

But in an election campaign that mainly consisted of radio and television debates and got off the ground late, she played to her strengths and argued clearly and straightforwardly where others seemed erratic. She left no doubt that she wanted to rule, preferably even as prime minister. The citizens were ready “for the optimism and the vision of D’66”, she said after the election. As there are: more money for education, investments in wind and solar parks and a closer European Union.

The left-wing liberals scored points in big cities, and they became the strongest force in Amsterdam and Utrecht. Voters who supported the Greens and Social Democrats in 2017 went over to the D’66. Kaag was the only one in the camp to the left of the center. The Social Democrats confirmed their disastrous result of 2017, when they were punished by the voters for government responsibility, lost 19 points and only got just under six percent of the vote. At that time, the Greens had benefited from it with their jovial top candidate Jesse Klaver and gained nine percent. But he didn’t have the guts to join a right-wing government – which many voters resented. A Dutch Christian Lindner Effect. The result of the Greens has been halved. The socialists also lost a lot.