The far right wins the political elections in the Netherlands. The 60-year-old Geert Wilders, candidate for prime minister of the Party for Freedoms (PVV), according to the exit polls was the most voted in the general elections, winning 35 seats in the Chamber out of 150. After 13 years the Mark Rutte era would therefore come to an end. Around 13.3 million voters were called to the polls to choose the 150 parliamentarians of the lower house, the House of Representatives.

“We can no longer be ignored,” Wilders’ first reaction. The PVV can no longer be ignored after its “mega victory” in the House of Representatives elections and it would be “very undemocratic” if this happened, “the voter would not accept it”, Wilders says, The Telegraaf reports.

Wilders calls on other parties to work together and “overcome their own shadows”. The PVV will also have to do it, he recognizes. The leader wants to find solutions, “but within the framework of the law and the Constitution”. The number 1 of the PVV, excluded by many parties as a coalition partner, is determined: “We will govern”.

Leader of a far-right populist force, in recent weeks he has recovered almost 10 percentage points over his opponents by “dominating” television debates. Wilders, whose manifesto calls for a “stop” to asylum and a ban on “Islamic schools, Koran and mosques”, represents the main bugaboo for the European Union, so much so that the pro-European candidate Frans Timmermans had asked the undecided Dutch to go to vote above all to stem its rise. Nicknamed “Mozart” for his flashy blonde hair, friend of Marine Le Pen and Matteo Salvini and admirer of Oriana Fallaci (whom he defined as his “idol”), Wilders declares himself anti-fascist, pro-Semitic, anti-Islamist and anti-communist. The leader of the PVV has long been a fixed point in Dutch politics, and for months he has been “living” together with the bodyguards that the government provided him after receiving death threats for his campaign to ban the Koran.

Against the sending of weapons to Ukraine and strongly pro-Israeli, in the PVV’s electoral program there are several of Wilders’ “historic” battles: the reduction of the retirement age, 0% VAT on food and the abolition of the tax exemption healthcare. The PVV leader has never ruled out the possibility of financing his plans with funds earmarked for climate and nitrogen measures. Wilders would also like cuts to subsidies for culture, development cooperation, and funding for the EU.

If the PVV is confirmed as the first party, as emerges from the exit polls, it would be a historic result that would allow Wilders to lead the negotiations personally and redesign the political scene of the Netherlands. Wilders could negotiate an agreement with Dilan Yesilgoz’s centre-right party.