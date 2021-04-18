Last March 10th, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, dissolved the regional Assembly and called early regional elections. After a day of uncertainty as to whether the motion of censure presented by PSOE and Más Madrid would succeed, on March 11 the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid concluded that the dissolution of the chambers was prior to the presentation of the motion, so the calling for elections was legal.

In accordance with the Madrid electoral law, 55 days must elapse between the issuance of the decree and the electoral vote, with which the elections will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. However, before that day the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and the Madrid Assembly They include the electoral calendar and a series of dates that are very important to voters, such as the beginning of the electoral campaign and the deadline for requesting the vote by mail or from abroad.

Election calendar

– From April 10 to 12: sending notifications and the instruction manual to the constituents of the polling stations, chosen by lottery between the 5th and 9th of the same month.

– April 13-19: deadline to plead before the Zone Electoral Boards causes that prevent being a member of the polling stations.

– From April 7 to 15: sending the voter the census card with the information of the polling station and the polling place where to go to vote, by the Electoral Census Office (OCE). From that day until April 28, possible variations will be sent to the polling station or polling place.

– April 18th: start of the electoral campaign.

– From April 29 to April 3 May: prohibition of the diffusion of electoral polls.

– May 2: end of the electoral campaign (coinciding with the Day of the Community of Madrid).

– May 3: reflection journey.

– May 4th: voting day (from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.).

– May 7-10: general scrutiny by the Provincial Electoral Board.

– Until May 11: presentation of protests and claims.

– may 19: proclamation of elected by the Electoral Board.

– 8 of June: Constitution of the Madrid Assembly. The date will be determined in the convocation Decree.

Absentee ballot

This year, Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Madrilenians will decide to vote by mail so as not to risk being infected in the polling stations. Therefore, it is very important that they know the deadlines they have to request the vote and cast it.

– Until April 24: Request to vote by mail (in the normal hours of the Post Office). It can be ordered both in person and online.

– April 14-27: The Electoral Census Office (OCE) sends the voter the necessary documentation to vote.

– April 14-30: deadline to send the vote by mail. This ends at 2:00 p.m. on April 30 at the Post Office.

Voting for residents abroad

For Madrilenians residing abroad, the deadlines to vote are as follows:

– Until April 5th: Mail-in vote request

– Until april 14th: the OCE sends the necessary documentation for the vote by mail if there is no challenge of candidates.

– Until April 22: the OCE sends the necessary documentation for the vote by mail if there is a challenge of candidates.

– Until April 29: voting by mail.

– From April 30 to May 2: deposit of the vote in the ballot box.

Vote for residents in Madrid who are temporarily away

Citizens who reside in the Community of Madrid, but are temporarily abroad have similar terms:

– Until April 5th: Mail-in vote request

– Until april 14th: the OCE sends the necessary documentation for the vote by mail if there is no challenge of candidates.

– Until April 22: the OCE sends the necessary documentation for the vote by mail if there is a challenge of candidates.

– Until April 30: voting by mail.

Voting for residents abroad who are in Spain temporarily

– Until April 24: Mail-in vote request

– April 14-27: the OCE sends the necessary documentation for the vote by mail.

– Until April 30: voting by mail.