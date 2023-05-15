The government of the coup general Prayut Chan-o-cha could come to an end, after these elections in which the pro-democratic opposition took the lead in the vote count. 52 million Thais were called to the polls this Sunday, May 14. According to analysts, the younger generations play a key role in defining this electoral battle.

For many, these elections will determine the path to consolidate democracy in their country, after a decade of government linked to the military led by Prayut Chan-ocha.

In 2014 Prayut led the coup that put him in power for the first time, then in 2019 he managed to win an election that gave him continuity in office, but which were described —internally and internationally— as unsuccessful elections. transparent.

This year, the pro-military United Thai Nation, led by the current premier, was left with few seats in the lower house of parliament.

During the elections, few violent episodes were reported, but nearly 200 crimes were recorded, mainly related to vote buying and campaign defamation, according to the Electoral Commission.

How do elections work in Thailand?

In the elections, Thais went out to vote, in more than 90,000 polling stations throughout the country, among hundreds of candidates from 70 parties who will go on to legislate for a four-year term in the House of Representatives.

There are 500 seats, of which 400 members are directly elected by constituencies and the remaining 100 are chosen by representation on a national party preference ballot.

Supporters of the Move Forward Party applaud as they watch the vote count on television at the Move Forward Party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 14, 2023. © Sakchai Lalit/AP

After this process, those parties that achieve at least 25 seats in the Lower House are given the possibility to nominate up to three candidates to take the post of prime minister. Once everyone has been selected, the country’s premier is chosen by a simple majority of a joint vote of the Lower and Upper House of Parliament.

However, the country currently has 250 members of the Senate who were not democratically elected, but appointed by the Military Junta, which puts them in a decisive position to determine the balance in the final vote of the Thai premier. Which means that the winning candidate must obtain at least 376 votes to be able to take office, according to polls by the AP agency.

The opposition to the front

For most of the election campaign, the leading opposition parties in the polls were Pheu Thai and Move Forward.

According to the figures collected by Reuters, the benches prevailed with more than 90% of the votes counted, but they are not sure of leading the next government.

Preliminary counts showed Pheu Thai in the lead with 23% of the 400 seats; the Move Forward party followed in second place with 21% of the seats in the lower house and the prime minister’s party, the United Thai Nation, was in sixth place with 8% of the seats.

With this advance, local electoral authorities estimated that Pheu Thai would win at least 116 seats in the constituency vote, Move Forward 113 and United Thai Nation 19.

Despite leading the counts, it is feared that the scenario could be repeated, when Pheu Thai consolidated with the largest number of seats in 2019, but its opponent, the Palang Pracharath party – strongly backed by the military – formed a coalition with the coup leader Prayuth . Thus, he obtained unanimous support from the 250 legislators elected by the Military Junta in the Senate and lost to the country’s current prime minister.

with PA